Evanston City Council members rejected a developer’s third bid to build a high-rise at 1621-31 Chicago Ave., siding with neighbors that the 15-story, 165-apartment proposal is too tall for that part of downtown, which transitions into more residential neighborhoods.

The council’s Planning & Development committee voted 5-1 against backing the special-use zoning request from developer Jeffrey Michael’s Chicago-based Horizon Realty Group.

Horizon was seeking approval to construct a mixed-use building with approximately 7,200 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, 140 dwelling units and 57 parking stalls within a two-level garage.

The Legacy Evanston proposal then failed to get a second when Council Member Devon Reid (8th Ward) brought the issue up for discussion later on the council floor.

Nevertheless, council members didn’t close the door on a project more compatible with that particular site.

“You know an eight- to 10-story development is allowed here,” said Council Member Clare Kelly, in whose First Ward the site is located, “but it’s about half of what’s being proposed and that is really over the top.”

To allow the proposal “is just sort of shattering the transitional zone,” Kelly said.

The project’s site, 1621-31 Chicago Ave., is on the east side of Chicago Avenue and includes three vacant storefronts, one of which is the former Found restaurant.

In their third try to win approval for a project on the site, developers had reduced the number of floors from 18 to 15. Their plan also called for providing 10 affordable units on site, rather than paying into the city’s housing fund as some other developers have done rather than provide the units.

Jonathan Amarilio, a lawyer and member of the Horizon team, told P&D members that the project represented a $60 million investment. “Its benefits are legion,” he said, generating “significant tax revenues for the city, measured in the millions and millions of dollars over time, much of which will go to our public schools.”

“In a market that is 97% occupied, there is an extreme housing shortage in Evanston,” he said. “It will create ground floor retail to revitalize a flagging block,” he added.

Further, he maintained Legacy Evanston would “deliver affordable housing to this ward for the first time, that does not have a single unit of affordable housing in a market-rate building. That is an incredible fact.”

Height, density are big issues

During public comment, though, residents, as well as some prominent members of the city’s design community, focused their concerns on the height of the building and what they saw as its out-of-scale proportions in downtown’s transitional district.

The Evanston Land Use Commission previously voted 5-4 against recommending the project for approval.

Bob Froetscher, an Evanston resident, presented P&D members with a 46-page booklet he and Bill Brown, chairman of the board of First United Methodist Church, had prepared that challenged developers’ estimates of the project’s economic benefits.

They asserted:

“The proposed development is way too tall at 165 feet for the D4 Transition District and specifically that block of Chicago Ave., based on the ‘purpose and intent’ of the D4 District and the City Council-approved 2009 Downtown Plan, both of which limit building heights in that block on that side of Chicago Avenue to 105-110 feet.

“The proposed development is not compatible with the overall character of the development in the immediate vicinity and will clearly have an adverse impact on the use, enjoyment and value of adjoining properties including the 1st United Methodist Church and neighboring condos. …

“The proposed development is too dense, as there are 140 proposed dwelling units where only 54 are permitted.”

Close to the lake

In addition, Froetscher noted neighbors’ widespread opposition to the project.

“I’ve heard from some of them. There are many others, First United Methodist Church, and other residents in condos, homes and apartments,” he said. “They know this area better than any of us.”

In P&D discussion, Kelly stressed the importance of a transition district.

“This particular transition is just three blocks from Lake Michigan,” she pointed out. “It’s three blocks from the lake, directly behind it Evanston’s iconic and historic First United Methodist, a local landmark designed by Thomas Tallmadge, with over 700 members, so a huge community right next door.”

Council Member Eleanor Revelle (7th Ward) said she agreed with the concern about height but said density and the congestion were issues for her too.

She said she spent quite some time one day walking around the alley in the area “and the time I was there it was blocked.” She said “it’s also congested on Chicago Avenue in front of the [proposed building] and we’d be adding a lot of delivery trucks, the Ubers and all that kind of traffic that we really haven’t accounted for.”

Council Member Devon Reid (8th Ward), the lone P&D member to vote in support of the proposal, noted that the developer was adhering to city codes “that give applicants certain rights” in the proposed project, including the allowable height in this case.

“And while I value the Downtown Plan where the transitional area comes into play, I think it’s important for us to look back at the context of what that plan was created [for] and who is traditionally able to participate in plans like that,” Reid said. “And I don’t know if the plan at that time was really equity focused.”

To concerns about traffic, he pointed out, “our downtown is more congested than certain parts of the city, but it is also the most transit-oriented part of our city.”

On the council floor, Reid received no second when he made a motion to approve the project. Later, near the meeting’s end, he sought to table the issue for three months, “to allow this group to reduce the height and meet some of the goals that we asked for, and not make folks go through what was almost a two-year process.”

That motion failed 4-3.

A disappointed Reid said, “We need to add more housing, more affordable housing need more folks in our downtown. There aren’t a ton of opportunities to do this.”

Plus, he said, “We need more folks living downtown to make sure that our downtown continues to be vibrant and strong.”

Nieuwsma: ‘A gray area’

During discussion, Council Member Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th Ward) said the decision came down to a “judgement call.”

He indicated there were a number of things he liked about Horizon’s proposal.

“We need more affordable housing,” he said. “We need more people downtown. I’m not opposed to more density. Long term, we’re going to see more people downtown to help us revitalize post-COVID and the office workers are coming back.

“But as with anything we do, we have to approach this thoughtfully, and when it comes to building height, my perspective is we’re very much in a gray area here. I will concede that the applicant is allowed to request exactly what they’re asking for … but council is not mandated. We’re not obligated to approve this request. And in my judgement, the building as proposed is too high. Our current zoning code designates the east side of the block as a transition zone.”

“Were it across the block I might have supported this,” he added.

